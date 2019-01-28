| by Jack Landau |

Majority of Toronto residents want public waterfront access at Ontario Place — not a casino, poll finds; Toronto launches street art map for locals and visitors; Ontario’s basic income participants gear up for court battle; and more news:

Majority of Toronto residents want public waterfront access at Ontario Place — not a casino, poll finds (Toronto Star)

Toronto launches street art map for locals and visitors (Globe and Mail)

Ontario’s basic income participants gear up for court battle (Toronto Star)

You can change the names of Toronto's civic theatres but not their importance (Toronto.com)

Toronto’s densification goals run headlong into reality (Globe and Mail)

North York General Hospital gets $2M in infrastructure funding (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Developer Pulls Plans for 54-Storey Manchester Tower (Manchester)

Construction Commences at The Hub (Calgary)

A Peek Inside the Now-Open Raymond Block (Edmonton)

Mass-Timber Building Approved for 2102 Keith Drive (Vancouver)