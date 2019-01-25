| by Jack Landau |

Could a two-per-cent sales tax solve Toronto’s budget woes?; How Toronto sunk its own little Venice; TTC board approves 10-cent fare increase; and more news:

Could a two-per-cent sales tax solve Toronto’s budget woes? (Toronto Star)

How Toronto sunk its own little Venice (Globe and Mail)

TTC board approves 10-cent fare increase (Toronto Star)

Here are the giant outdoor sculptures dotting the Waterfront this winter (Toronto Life)

Community bike hubs a way to increase Toronto suburban cycling, report says (Toronto Star)

TTC Operating Budget 2019: Part II – Revenue and Expenses (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

CTBUH Predicts 2019 Tall Building Milestones (Global)

The Hat Tips Closer to Completion (Calgary)

South Edmonton's Tallest Tower Proposed for Garneau (Edmonton)

Plans for 1166 West Pender Street Revealed at Open House (Vancouver)