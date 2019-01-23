| by Jack Landau |

Toronto developer seeking creditor protection leaves condo buyers in limbo; Mayor Tory touts new youth hubs, but won’t go for bigger plan; No mass eviction planned for people living under Gardiner, city says; and more news:

No mass eviction planned for people living under Gardiner, city says (Toronto Star)

Toronto developer seeking creditor protection leaves condo buyers in limbo (Globe and Mail)

Mayor Tory touts new youth hubs, but won’t go for bigger plan (Toronto Star)

Advocates, Toronto councillors call for state of emergency over city’s homeless (Globe and Mail)

Online registry aims to crowdsource tracking of Toronto evictions for landlords’ personal use (Toronto Star)

Front-line workers call for immediate action to ease homelessness ‘crisis’ (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Diller Scofidio + Renfro Release Vision for New London Concert Hall (London)

Five-Tone Cladding Making a Splash at 1134-1160 Memorial Drive (Calgary)

Roxy Theatre Rebuild to Begin Early Following Heritage Canada Investment (Edmonton)

New Rendering Released for 833 West Pender Street (Vancouver)