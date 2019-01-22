| by Jack Landau |

City has built fewer than 6 per cent of bike lanes more than two years into 10-year plan; TTC warns of rapid decline unless investments are made over next 15 years; Rents are high, shelters are full and 8,700 Torontonians are homeless; and more news:

City has built fewer than 6 per cent of bike lanes more than two years into 10-year plan (Toronto Star)

Civic Theatres Toronto rebrand - from the bland to the confusing (Globe and Mail)

Video from Toronto shelters shows ‘inhumane’ conditions, indicates shelter system is broken, advocate says (Toronto Star)

TTC warns of rapid decline unless investments are made over next 15 years (Globe and Mail)

A look inside the Distillery District’s kaleidoscopic light festival (Toronto Life)

TTC to activate external-facing cameras on surface vehicles on Jan. 28 (Toronto Star)

$33 Billion and Counting (Part II) (Steve Munro)

Rents are high, shelters are full and 8,700 Torontonians are homeless (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Foster, SOM, Calatrava Among Shortlisted Teams for New O'Hare Terminal (Chicago)

AVLI on Atlantic Beginning to Fill Out (Calgary)

Progress Continues at Central Tower at Century Park (Edmonton)

Three Out of Four Projects Approved at Recent Public Hearings (Vancouver)