| by Jack Landau |

The TTC needs $33.5 billion to keep the system functional — roughly two-thirds of which are unfunded, report says; Ford government to seek Ontario Place development proposals, renewing casino debate; Jam-packed Dufferin St. is speeding toward rapid densification; and more news:

The TTC needs $33.5 billion to keep the system functional — roughly two-thirds of which are unfunded, report says (Toronto Star)

Ford government to seek Ontario Place development proposals, renewing casino debate (Globe and Mail)

$33 Billion and Counting (Steve Munro)

Scarborough family marvels at beloved ‘Little Tree that Could’ (Toronto Star)

Drake loses trademark dispute over exclusive use of Toronto’s ‘6IX’ nickname (National Post)

Jam-packed Dufferin St. is speeding toward rapid densification (Toronto Star)

Casino shuttle buses unwelcome near Scarborough malls, says councillor (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Historic Times Square Theater to Begin New Life as Retail Destination (New York)

The Royal Nearing Completion (Calgary)

Exclusive First Look at Jasper & 108 Street Proposal (Edmonton)

3rd and Chesterfield Making Steady Progress in North Vancouver (Vancouver)