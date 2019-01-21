The TTC needs $33.5 billion to keep the system functional — roughly two-thirds of which are unfunded, report says; Ford government to seek Ontario Place development proposals, renewing casino debate; Jam-packed Dufferin St. is speeding toward rapid densification; and more news:
The TTC needs $33.5 billion to keep the system functional — roughly two-thirds of which are unfunded, report says (Toronto Star)
Ford government to seek Ontario Place development proposals, renewing casino debate (Globe and Mail)
$33 Billion and Counting (Steve Munro)
Scarborough family marvels at beloved ‘Little Tree that Could’ (Toronto Star)
Drake loses trademark dispute over exclusive use of Toronto’s ‘6IX’ nickname (National Post)
Jam-packed Dufferin St. is speeding toward rapid densification (Toronto Star)
Casino shuttle buses unwelcome near Scarborough malls, says councillor (Toronto.com)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Historic Times Square Theater to Begin New Life as Retail Destination (New York)
The Royal Nearing Completion (Calgary)
Exclusive First Look at Jasper & 108 Street Proposal (Edmonton)
3rd and Chesterfield Making Steady Progress in North Vancouver (Vancouver)