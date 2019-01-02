| by Jack Landau |

Why Doug Ford's subway 'upload' could be Toronto's most contentious city hall story of 2019; TTC will not complete subway signal-system upgrade by 2019 deadline; Goodbye to Metropass; and more news:

Why Doug Ford's subway 'upload' could be Toronto's most contentious city hall story of 2019 (CBC News)

Toronto’s ravines are in dire health. New York City may provide an example to get them back to health (Toronto Star)

TTC will not complete subway signal-system upgrade by 2019 deadline (Globe and Mail)

Shawn Micallef: Naive to hope Toronto can change in 2019? That means we have work to do (Toronto Star)

Goodbye to Metropass (Steve Munro)

Unavoidable battles lurk as John Tory pledges ‘steady’ municipal government (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Happy Holidays From SkyriseCities! (Global)

Avli on Atlantic Tops Off (Calgary)

Student Association Building Taking Shape at MacEwan University (Edmonton)

Excavation Completed at Joyce (Vancouver)