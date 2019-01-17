| by Jack Landau |

Metrolinx cancels Bathurst St. intersection closure amid uproar; Mississauga’s leaders long to break free of Peel Region. Experts warn they might not get what they want; Planning experts warn Ontario’s growth plan changes could worsen traffic congestion; and more news:

Metrolinx cancels Bathurst St. intersection closure amid uproar (Toronto Star)

Ford government poised to dissolve regional health agencies, sources say (CBC News)

Some Toronto homeless say they’ll remain in encampments despite eviction notices (Globe and Mail)

Mississauga’s leaders long to break free of Peel Region. Experts warn they might not get what they want (Toronto Star)

A contrarian’s upside view of the Toronto housing market (Globe and Mail)

Planning experts warn Ontario’s growth plan changes could worsen traffic congestion (Toronto Star)

Who is Dean French, Doug Ford’s now-undisputed second-in-command? (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Massive Media Facade at Burj Khalifa Celebrates One Year Anniversary (Dubai)

The Concord Slowly Inching Towards Completion (Calgary)

Topping Off in Sight as The MacLaren Speeds Ahead (Edmonton)

Alfa on the Rise in Richmond (Vancouver)