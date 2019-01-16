| by Jack Landau |

Province says growth plan changes give cities more say on development — but critics fear a return to sprawl; Questions and concerns about review of Ontario’s regional governments; Ontario mayors greet regional reform news with excitement, dread; and more news:

Questions and concerns about review of Ontario’s regional governments (Toronto Star)

The glorious gable is celebrated in Etobicoke (Globe and Mail)

Ontario mayors greet regional reform news with excitement, dread (Toronto Star)

2018 was the worst year for Canada's housing market since 2012 (CBC News)

Province says growth plan changes give cities more say on development — but critics fear a return to sprawl (Toronto Star)

By the numbers: the regions under the Ford government’s review (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Miami Worldcenter Another Step Towards Completion with Delivery of 43-Storey CAOBA (Miami)

West Village Towers Continues Its Ascent (Calgary)

Centre West Conversion and Expansion Enters Into Big Dig (Edmonton)

Finishing Touches Unfolding at Concord Gardens (Vancouver)