| by Jack Landau |

City staff advise making Richmond and Adelaide bike lanes permanent; New shipping container market slated for Toronto’s Fort York; ‘No secrets’ in subway upload, says transportation minister, but much of special adviser’s info to remain confidential; and more news:

City staff advise making Richmond and Adelaide bike lanes permanent (Toronto Star)

New shipping container market slated for Toronto’s Fort York (Globe and Mail)

‘No secrets’ in subway upload, says transportation minister, but much of special adviser’s info to remain confidential (Toronto Star)

Ontario aiming to have its Toronto subway takeover bill ready this spring (Globe and Mail)

An oral history of the time Toronto called in the army to deal with the snow (National Post)

Escalator at Yorkdale GO station on borrowed time (Toronto Star)

