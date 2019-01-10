| by Jack Landau |

Toronto Public Library should control data collected at Quayside, Board of Trade says (Toronto Star)

Toronto real estate watchers on the lookout for ‘the January effect’ (Globe and Mail)

What does the future hold for the TTC? We ask councillors on board to weigh in (Toronto Star)

Report says Airbnb listings are sapping Toronto’s housing market; group demands action from Ontario (Globe and Mail)

Your questions answered about the Presto fare card (Toronto Star)

Netflix interested in creating a production hub in Toronto: Tory (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Design Megatall Skyscraper in China (Shenzhen)

One Tower Continues to Rise (Calgary)

The Edge Shines in Recent Photos (Edmonton)

Demolition to Clear Way for 33-Storey Office Tower at 1090 West Pender (Vancouver)