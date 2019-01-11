| by Jack Landau |

We've been keeping a close eye on the early stages of construction of 75 on The Esplanade by Harhay Developments and Carttera Private Equities, a new condominium tower coming to Church and The Esplanade in Downtown Toronto. Work on the 29-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower got underway this past summer with the start of the shoring phase, and it's been full steam ahead in the months since.

75 on The Esplanade, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Shoring work wrapped up in September, paving the way for the start of excavation of the site's three-level underground garage. With excavation now bottomed out, the project crossed another milestone over the weekend with the installation of a tower crane at the centre of the excavated pit. A series of photos captured by Forum contributor mburrrrr documented the operation.

Crane assembly for 75 on The Esplanade, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Crane parts were delivered to the site via flatbed truck, where they were then hoisted and bolted into place with the help of a mobile crane parked on Lower Church, requiring the temporary closure of the block of Church between The Esplanade and Conger Coal Lane. The view below shows the crane's jib arm being hoisted towards the assembled mast and tower sections.

Jib arm hoisted into place at 75 on The Esplanade, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Below, a worker can be seen walking the length of the crane’s jib arm shortly after it was connected to the crane, with the worker safely hooked up to fall arresting gear.

Worker on the jib arm of 75 on The Esplanade's crane, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

The crane installation wrapped up by the end of Saturday. Forming can now begin for the foundations and P3 parking level.

75 on The Esplanade's crane, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

