| by Jack Landau |

Construction is moving along at the site of ZEN King West from CentreCourt, a 32-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium tower being built on East Liberty Street at Strachan in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood. One year into construction, the site has seen shoring, excavation, and forming of its underground levels, with work just now rising above grade.

Ground floor taking shape at ZEN King West, image by Forum contributor drum118

The last few CentreCourt projects have earned the developer a reputation for their speedy construction timelines, and the ZEN King West site appears to be following that trend. Shoring and excavation for the project's seven-storey, 228-space underground garage were completed between January and May 2018, and a tower crane was active on site by June. The underground levels were formed in the months since, paving the way for the tower's imminent ascent.

Ground floor taking shape at ZEN King West, image by Forum contributor drum118

Photos captured in mid-January show the first above grade progress for the building's podium. With large sections of the ground floor in place, a series of double-height columns now stretch up above the building's East Liberty and Strachan frontages. This colonnade will support the tower above while creating a sheltered ground-floor forecourt. This space will be adjacent to an iQ Foods quick service restaurant housed in the podium.

Ground floor taking shape at ZEN King West, image by Forum contributor drum118

With the ground floor taking shape now, the tower should be making an impact on the local skyline by the end of 2019. Upon completion, the project will bring 481 new condominium units to the east end of Liberty Village, one of the city's fastest intensifying neighbourhoods.

ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.