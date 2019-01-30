| by Jack Landau |

Approaching the four-year anniversary of the 2015 Pan American Games, the former athletes' village in Toronto's West Don Lands has been converted into a mixed-use community that continues to grow. The latest development to begin its rise in the neighbourhood is DundeeKilmer's Canary Block Condos, a 12-storey KPMB Architects-designed condominium building on Front Street East, just west of Bayview.

Construction of the project kicked off in late 2017 with the start of shoring work, followed by the excavation and forming of the building's two-level underground parking garage. We last checked in on the project back in late July 2018, when forming had just reached grade and work was starting on the first above-grade construction. In the six months since, nine floors have risen, with workers currently forming the 10th level.

Canary Block Condos rising on Front Street, image by Forum contributor poop

Design details are becoming apparent as the building climbs towards a 42-metre height. The building's sawtooth-edged balcony slabs provide a subtle hint at what's to come, with faceted balcony glazing to complete the look in the coming months.

Canary Block Condos rising on Front Street, image by Forum contributor poop

In advance of the balcony glazing, the main building envelope has begun to enclose the lower levels. The building is being sealed off in a window wall system with glazing and grey spandrel panels framed in gold-hued mullions. These materials now enclose levels 2 through 4, though the full effect of the exterior expression won't be apparent until balcony glazing adds to the mix.

Canary Block Condos rising on Front Street, image by Forum contributor poop

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.