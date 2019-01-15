| by Jack Landau |

In contrast to the new high-rise developments that continue to populate the south end of Yorkville, the mid-rise remains king in the Toronto neighbourhood's northern half. One such condominium under construction, Avenue 151 from Dash Developments, is named for its address on Avenue Road south of Davenport.

Looking south on Avenue Road to Avenue 151, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Designed by Teeple Architects, with Giovanni A. Tassone Architects serving as Architect of Record, the condo development is well on its way to its 10-storey final height. When we last checked in on construction back in mid-November, crews were forming the fourth level slab and columns, while laying down the first of the floor forms for the 5th level's north end.

In just shy of two months, the building has almost doubled in size, now standing eight storeys above Avenue Road. With two more residential levels and a mechanical penthouse to be formed over the coming weeks, the rounded corners of the design are now apparent upon close inspection at the north and south ends of the Avenue Road frontage.

Looking north on Avenue Road to Avenue 151, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Less apparent is the more pronounced curve seen on the east facade. This organic shape is visible in an aerial view captured from the southeast, also showing the mid-rise massing's context among Yorkville's mix of building typologies.

Aerial view with Avenue 151 in context, image by Forum contributor Benito

