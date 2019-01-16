| by Jack Landau |

Just south of Toronto's Avenue Road and St. Clair intersection, plans are in the works to redevelop an existing retirement building owned by Amica Senior Lifestyles along with the two adjacent properties, with a new 15-storey, Montgomery Sisam Architects-designed seniors' community. Submitted to the City for rezoning at the end of 2018, the project would be known as Amica at The Balmoral Club.

Site of Amica at The Balmoral Club, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposal calls for the demolition of 155 Balmoral Avenue, a post-war Structuralist-style building with a buff brick exterior, constructed in 1946 and modified in 1988, as well as a pair of two-storey semi-detached houses at 145 and 147 Balmoral Avenue. The replacement building would contain 15,184 m²/163,439 ft² of residential gross floor area, rising 59.45 metres above Avenue Road.

Existing building at 155 Balmoral, image via Google Maps

A total of 147 seniors rental units are proposed in the new building, planned in a mix of 20 memory care suites (14% of total), 62 assisted living suites (42% of total), and 65 assisted living suites (44% of total). Residents would have access to 2,551 m² of amenity space, including 2,052 m² of indoor amenity space and 499 m² of outdoor amenity space. Indoor amenities would be found on levels 1 through 6, as well as the 10th and 15th floors. Outdoor space would primarily be provided at grade, with a courtyard and garden area. Private terraces would also be included on levels 4-6, as well as the 10th floor.

Looking west to Amica at The Balmoral Club, image via submission to City of Toronto

Parking would be housed in a one-level underground garage with access via a ramp from Balmoral Avenue. 25 standard spaces and 2 barrier-free spaces would be included, as well as 36 long-term bicycle spaces. An additional 5 short-term bicycle spaces for visitors would be provided at grade.

Looking south on Avenue Road to Amica at The Balmoral Club, image via submission to City of Toronto

