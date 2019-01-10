| by Ryan Debergh |

As Kipling Station in central Etobicoke takes on the role of a major transit hub—integrating MiWay and GO buses into the TTC and GO Trains that serve the station now—non-TTC buses will no longer Islington Station, allowing that station to be redeveloped in coming years. Land surrounding Islington Station is also up for redevelopment, with one of its surface parking lots currently being turned by Tridel into Islington Terrace, a 3 tower condo development. The activity, along with the intensification of tower-in-the-park sites across Toronto, has prompted a re-zoning proposal by the owners of a rental residential tower at 25 Mabelle just west of the Tridel site.

Rendering of 25 Mabelle from the north, image by +VG Archtects

Proposed is a +VG Architects-designed 55-storey condo tower west of the existing 30-storey building. The west side of the site is currently partly treed, partly lawn, partly former tennis courts. The proposed 175.5-metre tall building has a GFA of 39,775 m² consisting of 606 residential condo units and 817 m² of retail space. The tower houses 302 one-bedroom units, 274 two-bedroom units, and 30 three-bedroom units. No studio apartments are proposed. 350 underground parking spots while 466 bicycle spaces are also proposed. 25 Mabelle will have a 32.2m separation distance between its fifth-storey residential levels and the existing slab-style, tower-in-the-park building to the east on the property.

Aeriel view of the site to the northwest of Islington Station (centre) and the CP Rail Corridor, image from Google Maps

The proposal’s planning rationale touts the landscaping enhancements and amenities it will bring to the immediate area including the possibility of a new direct link to Islington Station in the form of a pedestrian walkway under the CP rail corridor. This would allow residents in the buildings at the west end of Mabelle Avenue far easier access to the subway and potentially tp Bloor Street as well.

25 Mabelle seen with Islington Station in the foreground and Islington Terrace to the east, image by +VG Archtects

It is too early to consider the design as shown in the planning documents to be much more than representative of the proposed massing, but the facade as illustrated features randomized black and white panels intermixed with window-wall vision glass. Balconies are highlighted with red glass. The design will be further refined as the planning process progresses, and a Site Plan Application is submitted.