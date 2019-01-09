| by Jack Landau |

Construction is progressing quickly at the site of 411 Church, a new IBI Group-designed condominium tower from CentreCourt, just north of Carlton Street in Downtown Toronto. The project quickly rose from street level to a final height of 122 metres/400 feet in just over 11 months, with the completion of forming for the 38th storey and mechanical penthouse above in late 2018.

Cladding enclosing 411 Church, image by Forum contributor Geekaroo

The tower's main exterior cladding stretched up to the 29th floor at the time of our last update in October. In the months since, the remaining levels have been almost entirely enclosed. The building's glass skin is most prominent on the slender east and west facades, which feature full-pane window wall panels accented by horizontal white slab edge covers and not hidden by the honeycomb-like balconies.

Base of 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The broader north and south facades are where the building sets itself apart from the pack. When we last checked in last year, the project's signature beehive look was emerging through a combination of white slab-edge coverings and balcony guards, becoming more pronounced as dividers separating the units have been installed. The effect has begun to materialize on all but the last 8 residential floors as cladding catches up with forming.

Looking up from the base of 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

With the tower at its final height and the bulk of the heavy lifting complete, the tower crane used throughout the construction process was disassembled over the course of this past weekend. A massive mobile crane was brought in to lower sections of the tower crane to the ground. It can be seen below, stretching above the full height of the tower.

Crane removal at 411 Church, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

* * *

