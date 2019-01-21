| by Ryan Debergh |

A few kilometres west of the coming Mount Dennis terminus of the Crosstown LRT—and beside a potential Eglinton West LRT station—in Etobicoke, a Zoning Bylaw Amendment application for a 21-storey rental tower at 1 Richview Road has been submitted on behalf of property owner Betovan Construction Ltd.

Looking northwest to 1C Richview Road, designed by Kirkor Archtects & Planners for Betovan Construction Ltd.

The proposed building would bring 235 new rental units to the site, which currently has 366 suites in an existing two-entry building managed by H&R Property Management on the bulk of the site which fronts Scarlett Road. The mix of suites in the new building is 118 one bedroom, 97 two bedroom, and 30 three bedroom apartments.

The current underground garage would be partially rebuilt and reconfigured to provide 392 parking spaces for both existing and new buildings, while another 90 surface spaces would also serve the site. Planners representing the property owner believe that will provide 25 spaces more than current demand forecasts call for.

Aerial view of the site, the new tower planned for the Eglinton frontage, image by the Goldberg Group

The Kirkor Architects-designed building features a double-height lobby framed by stone veneer at grade. A grid-like pattern of white precast panels frames the inset balconies at the south east corner of the building. The remainder of the facade is clad in a window wall system with vision glass and grey spandrel. Long rows of balconies traverse most of the north and south facades.

Looking southwest to 1C Richview Road, designed by Kirkor Archtects & Planners for Betovan Construction Ltd.

* * *

