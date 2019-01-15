| by Ryan Debergh |

Choice Properties REIT has proposed a 15-storey rental building at Sheppard West Station as a result of their acquisition of Urban Capital’s Futura Condos site in early 2018. The George Weston Ltd-owned REIT recently submitted a site plan application for a building that will bring 198 apartments to the intersection of Sheppard Avenue West and Allen Road.

View of the southern elevation of the building, image courtesy of Choice Properties REIT

Originally proposed in 2013, Futura Condos was approved as a 14-storey building at the OMB, falling in line with the height restrictions for the site. While located directly at a TTC Subway station, height restrictions are strictly enforced here due to the proximity to Downsview Airport. In the revised Choice Properties proposal, the plan calls to reduce the ceiling height of each floor to fit an additional storey within the maximum height. By adhering to the agreed-upon OMB framework for redevelopment of the site, the developer hopes to accelerate the planning approval process to attain building permits before the November 2019 Development Charges increase.

Western elevation of the redesigned building, image courtesy of Choice Properties REIT

Changes in the building’s floor space use are minimal. Due to the one-floor increase, 396 m² of residential space has been added to the tower. 42 m² of the building’s ground floor retail space has been lost, likely due to the addition of a leasing office. Underground parking is proposed to be reduced from 172 to 129 spaces. The building would include 396 m² of Indoor Amenity Space and a 394 m² outdoor amenity terrace on the second floor.

Previous version of the Wallman Architects-designed building, image courtesy of City of Toronto

Despite the changes in ownership and tenure, Wallman Architects remains the designer of the development. The building has lost the rounded shape of the original proposal in favour of a 30 degree angled elevation fronting the intersection. Despite the reshaped floor plate, the architectural expression of the facade is unchanged; windows and balconies are framed in a maze-like pattern of white and black metal panels with glass railings.

While a recently established residential developer, Choice Properties has the might of George Weston Ltd. behind it, and now manage retail properties typically anchored by Loblaws-owned stores. The 1050 Sheppard West development is one of their smaller forays into the residential market, as they are also currently involved in the redevelopment of the Loblaw Groceterias Building at West Block Est. 1928, The LakeShore, and The LakeFront and are also planning a 9-tower mixed-use development at Bloor and Dundas. Greenwin will manage 1050 Sheppard West.

Aerial rendering of Choice Properties' 2280 Bloor West development, image courtesy of Choice Properties REIT

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.