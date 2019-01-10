| by Ryan Debergh |

As Toronto prepares for the opening of the Crosstown LRT line in 2021, development proposals are popping up all along Eglinton Avenue to densify the corridor. Located just west of the Golden Mile in Scarborough, a re-zoning proposal at 1861 O’Connor Drive is calling for zoning approval for a 10 storey mid-rise condominium with 222 units. The property, owned by 10285773 Canada Corp., is currently home to two auto repair shops and abuts a tower in the park apartment neighbourhood to the south.

A ground floor plan of the 1861 O'Connor - including the outdoor landscaped amenities, image courtesy of City of Toronto

The U-shaped building would house 170 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, and 22-three bedroom units as well as a 232 m² commercial unit at the north-west corner of the building. 2 indoor amenity spaces and 10 of the residential units are also located on the ground floor. Two outdoor amenity patios will serve as landscaped area for the site.

The building's architectural plans, designed by Studio JCI, at this point should only be considered as complete for massing purposes, as this proposal has as yet only advanced as far as a re-zoning application. The majority of the building is 10 storeys tall with the top three floors stepped back, other than where the development abuts a parking lot and single storey plaza at the site's north-east corner; here, an angular plane has been established stepping the building down to its fourth level.

Northern elevation of 1861 O'Connor, angular plane indicated in the top left corner, image courtesy of City of Toronto

When viewed in a larger planning context, the development is in a peculiar spot. Just east of the site, an area study is taking place—the Golden Mile Secondary Plan—with the hope of directing the redevelopment of a number of large properties along Eglinton East to create a more walkable neighbourhood—a goal that goes hand in hand with the benefits that the Crosstown LRT will bring to the area. While the study is still in the works, the plans may call for a re-routing of O’Connor Drive west of the study boundaries to create a new east-west collector road south of Eglinton Avenue. If this were the case, this development might be affected by a re-alignment of the road.

The boundries of the Golden Mile Secondary Plan - the subject site indicated in red, image courtesy of City of Toronto

We will keep you updated as this project progresses through the planning process, and as more information becomes available about the Golden Mile Secondary Plan.

