Over one year into construction, the former Waterworks Building is quite literally a shell of its former self as work progresses on a mixed-use redevelopment of the heritage building in Toronto's King West area. Since the mid-2017 start of construction, the project from MOD Developments and Woodcliffe Properties has seen the majority of the building stripped down to its facades, and its basement levels excavated to make way for parking to serve the 13-storey mixed-use development.

Underground levels taking shape at the Waterworks Building, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The image above shows work progressing behind the preserved facades, where a tower crane can be seen assisting in the forming of the building's four-level underground garage. With the lowest P4 and P3 levels already formed, work is now progressing for the P2 level above.

While the north part of the building has been demolished behind to the heritage facades, the south part of the building will remain in place and will become a food hall when complete. The space's original 1931 gabled skylights have been restored, and currently await their final glazing. Wood flooring with decades of industrial contamination has been removed, and supports have been added to keep the structure sound as crews excavate a single underground floor for food hall services.

View inside the future food hall, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

With the underground garage well underway, it won't be too much longer until the new building's Diamond Schmitt Architects design begins to materialize and be incorporated between the preserved heritage facades, the heritage work overseen by ERA Architects. Once construction wraps up, the project's addition of residential density will be anchored to the street by a new food hall, retail spaces, and a new YMCA location.

Waterworks Building redevelopment, image courtesy of MOD/Woodcliffe

