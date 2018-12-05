| by Jack Landau |

With the easily developable land in Toronto's Financial District all spoken for, landowners and developers are asking architects to find creative ways to add new density to the area. A plan from developer Triovest proposes to add 37 new floors above the heritage 19-storey Canada Permanent Trust Building at 320 Bay Street, with a Sweeny &Co Architects design that creates a 56-storey, 1,000,000 ft² office complex.

Looking up to 320 Bay, image by Sweeny &Co. Architects for Triovest

The plan would involve the removal of the slender Postmodern building occupying the southern portion of the site at 304 Bay Street, making way for the base of the tower that will float above the existing 90-year-old building. A new reinforced concrete core with high-speed elevators would connect the new and old structures, while acting as the structural mast supporting the tower over the existing building. Between the tower's structural steel truss and the top of the existing building, a multi-use event and amenity space called The Lantern is proposed. The Class-"AAA" building aims to achieve LEED® / WELL / Wired Platinum certification.

304 Bay (centre) and 320 Bay (right), image via Google Street View

The project would involve major renovations to the existing building, with a top-to-bottom interior retro-fit set to include new raised access floors, underfloor HVAC / electrical distribution, exposed ceilings, and new washroom upgrades. The building's long-shuttered Banking Hall is proposed to be restored, to serve as a new lobby and hub with PATH access and food and beverage outlets.

The project is still in its pre-application stages, though City staff have been briefed on plans, and an official proposal will follow.

Looking east towards the Canada Permanent Trust building from Adelaide Street, image via Google Street View

At The Residences of 488 University Avenue, a more modern 18-storey office building has remained open for business as 37 new condominium levels rise above. While the floor counts are almost identical, the added height of office levels (versus shorter residential levels) would result in a significantly taller tower here.

