Another month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk is now behind us, so we are rounding up the hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions of November 2018.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. New MiWay Express Service Boosts Pearson Transit Terminal Plan

Bains and Crombie pose with a PRESTO farecard before boarding a MiWay bus at Mississauga City Hall, image, City of Mississauga

Our most popular story from November covered MiWay's launch of an improved bus service to Toronto Pearson International Airport from Square One, a step in the evolution of Pearson Airport becoming a major transit hub. In second place, the recent installation of the beefiest ever crane in Toronto marked a milestone in the construction of a supertall luxury condominium tower.

2. Specialized Crane Installed for "The One" at Bloor and Yonge

3. Construction Coming Soon for 160 Front West Office Tower

4. TTC Gearing Up For Electric and Hybrid Electric Bus Fleet

5. Union Station Food Court Opens As Next Piece In The Puzzle

6. Sidewalk Labs Reveals Site Plan for Quayside Neighhbourhood

7. City of Toronto Creating Transit Expansion Coordination Office

8. Port Lands Lake-filling Project Reshaping Toronto's Shoreline

9. 58-Storey 2221 Yonge Begins Ascent Above Grade in Midtown

10. For the People: Why Universal Rent Control is Worth Fighting For

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The Well

Looking north across Rail deck Park and Front Street to The Well, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan/Diamond Corp

A few factors helped the database file for The Well rise to the top for November, including frenzied construction at the massive project site, and a new release of renderings from the end of the month. In second place, the database file for The One remains popular as construction heats up for the supertall tower.

2. The One

3. KING Toronto

4. CIBC Square

5. Lower Don Lands Redevelopment

6. YSL Residences

7. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

8. 160 Front West

9. Union Station Revitalization

10. Pinnacle One Yonge

Our Top Ten Threads

1. CIBC Square

CIBC Square rising, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

The ongoing rise of CIBC Square's first phase office tower remains our most popular Forum thread for another month. The Forum thread for The One is our second most popular from November, with the project taking the #2 spot for all three of our monthly categories.

2. The One

5. E Condos

6. King Blue Condos

7. Residences of 488 University Avenue

8. 1 Yorkville

9. Massey Tower

10. 33 Yorkville

We will be back at beginning of January for a recap of December's top news stories, database files and Forum threads!

