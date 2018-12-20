This week's Throwback Thursday—and the final TBT of 2018—presents a view of change on Yonge Street in North York City Centre. Back in February 2006, the view north on Yonge Street from Kingsdale Avenue showed a mix of low-rise uses on the west side of Yonge, though high-density redevelopment loomed on the horizon. 

Throwback Thursday, Toronto, Beacon, Ellie, Duca, North YorkView north on Yonge Street from Kingsdale Avenue, 2006, image by Edward Skira

In the foreground, several of the low-rise properties on the west side of Yonge have been replaced by Sorbara Group's Beacon Condos, a 35-storey tower now wrapping up construction. To the north, a block of cleared land marks the future site of Ellie Condos, a 31-storey condo tower from G Group Development. Another block to the north, the Duca Canterbury Place Retirement Residence and office building replaced the company's previous offices on site with a 17-storey tower, completed in 2012.

Throwback Thursday, Toronto, Beacon, Ellie, Duca, North YorkView north on Yonge Street from Kingsdale Avenue, 2018, image by Jack Landau

A view skyward shows the topped-out and nearly complete Beacon Condos.

Throwback Thursday, Toronto, Beacon, Ellie, Duca, North YorkBeacon Condos, image by Jack Landau

We will return in 2019 with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

