| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday—and the final TBT of 2018—presents a view of change on Yonge Street in North York City Centre. Back in February 2006, the view north on Yonge Street from Kingsdale Avenue showed a mix of low-rise uses on the west side of Yonge, though high-density redevelopment loomed on the horizon.

View north on Yonge Street from Kingsdale Avenue, 2006, image by Edward Skira

In the foreground, several of the low-rise properties on the west side of Yonge have been replaced by Sorbara Group's Beacon Condos, a 35-storey tower now wrapping up construction. To the north, a block of cleared land marks the future site of Ellie Condos, a 31-storey condo tower from G Group Development. Another block to the north, the Duca Canterbury Place Retirement Residence and office building replaced the company's previous offices on site with a 17-storey tower, completed in 2012.

View north on Yonge Street from Kingsdale Avenue, 2018, image by Jack Landau

A view skyward shows the topped-out and nearly complete Beacon Condos.

Beacon Condos, image by Jack Landau

We will return in 2019 with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.