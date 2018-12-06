| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday looks back over a year and a half at the start of construction for an office condominium development just a block from Finch West Station in northwest Toronto. Back in May 2017, a tower crane had recently been raised at the site of Haven Developments and Union Capital Management's University Heights Professional and Medical Centre, an 8-storey building-to-be at Finch Avenue West and Tangiers Road.

Looking southeast to site of University Heights Professional and Medical Centre, May 2017, image by Forum contributor PMT

Returning to the same angle in November 2018, construction is now nearing completion on the 180,000 ft², ACK Architects-designed development. Topped out and largely enclosed in a mix of glazing, brick, and precast finishes, construction of the project will wrap up in the coming months.

Looking southeast to the University Heights Professional and Medical Centre, November 2018, image by Forum contributor PMT

