| by Jack Landau |

We are now one week into our fifth annual UrbanToronto Year-End Readers' Poll giving you the chance to select your favourite buildings completed in 2018. With many hundreds of votes already counted, there is still plenty of time left to have your say before the polls close on New Year's Day.

Favourite High-Rise category (20 to 30 storeys)

This year's pool of 35 newly completed projects has been divided into height ranges, giving you the chance to pick a favourite in each grouping. We have split them into… Mid-Rise 6 to 10 storeys; Mid-Rise 11 to 19 storeys; High-Rise 20 to 29 storeys; High-Rise 30 to 39 storeys; and High-Rise 40 storeys and above.

As of this afternoon, over 800 respondents have voted for their favourites, with clear frontrunners emerging in some categories and tight races in others. With plenty of time left before the polls close, it's still anyone's guess as to which projects will win in each of the five categories.

In the meantime, spread the word! The more votes, the better the poll reflects Torontonians' feelings about the way the city is developing. Voice your opinions on this year's candidates and share the poll on social media using the hashtag, #UrbanTorontoPoll. You do not need to be an UrbanToronto member to vote. Click this link to go to the survey now… and have fun!

You can vote up until 11:59 PM on New Year's Day, January 1, 2019. We will announce the winners on the day after.

* * *

