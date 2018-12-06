| by Jack Landau |

The initial stage of construction is underway for Concord Canada House, the final phase of Concord Adex's community in Toronto's rail lands. Replacing the Concord CityPlace presentation centre at the northeast corner of Spadina and Bremner, the development will consist of a block-sized 10-storey podium with a pair towers rising from it to 59 and 69 storeys. The IBI Group-designed condo towers will be the tallest in the community.

Looking south across site of Concord Canada House, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

We last checked in on the project early in September, when the presentation centre—used for several years as the marketing nerve centre for the multi-tower community—was in the process of being cleared away. Demolition of the sales centre wrapped up later that month, and by the start of October, shoring rigs had arrived to begin the first phase of construction.

Looking southeast across site of Concord Canada House, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

In the weeks since, the two rigs has been working away to create walls that will hold back the surrounding earth during excavation. The dig here will go down six storeys before forming can begin for the foundations and underground garage.

Looking southwest across site of Concord Canada House, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The two towers will reach heights of 203 and 232 metres, and will punctuate the skyline west of the Financial District. Once complete, Concord Canada House will bring 1,373 new condominium units to the CityPlace community.

Concord Canada House, image courtesy of Concord Adex

