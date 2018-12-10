| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Tower at Pier 27 is in the process of adding a new peak to classic postcard views of the Toronto skyline. The 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed tower is quickly ascending above Queen's Quay East at the foot of Yonge Street, now rising tall above its older siblings, the Waterlink at Pier 27 condos to the south and east.

The project complements Waterlink's design language with a similar podium massing, but adds new elements with the tower and the shifted floorplate pattern of its balconies. With work now underway on the 23rd floor, the effect is already pronounced. Forming of the final dozen residential floors and mechanical penthouse will continue over the next few months until the tower tops out at a height of 115 metres.

Installation of exterior finishes has progressed quickly since the first panels of cladding were spotted back in August. Window wall cladding with full-height windows and grey spandrel framed in slender mullions now encloses the podium levels and the first few floors of the tower above. Frames have been installed for balcony guards, and panels of pattern-fritted glazing await installation. Underpainting of the projecting balcony slabs is adding to the overall aesthetic.

The project is just one of many players in a wave of high-rise growth to the east of the South Core that will transform classic skyline views in the coming years. Tower at Pier 27's contribution of 336 units to the waterfront will be joined by thousands more in towers planned and under construction on blocks to the north and east.

