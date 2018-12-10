| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area is undergoing some of the most concentrated vertical growth in the region, and the wave of developments working their way through the planning and approvals process shows no signs of slowing. Plans were recently re-submitted for a proposed purpose-built rental tower at the northeast corner of Broadway and Redpath, dating back to a 2015 proposal, which was subsequently appealed to the OMB.

Site of 100 Broadway, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan from Cromwell Property Management for 100 Broadway went before the OMB seeking a 34-storey IBI Group-designed apartment building containing 329 new rental units and 52 rental replacement units. The plan was approved, and with comments from City staff considered, a revised proposal is back seeking some minor revisions. Now at 36 storeys, two additional floors are proposed while maintaining the approved height of 112.8 metres

Looking north to 100 Broadway, image via submission to City of Toronto

The unit count has been reduced by ten apartments from the initial proposal, now seeking 319 rental units, divided between 267 new units and 52 rental replacement units, proposed in a mix of 78 studio apartments, 168 one-bedrooms, 42 two-bedrooms, and 39 three-bedrooms.

The building features approximately 90 m² of retail space fronting the Redpath and Broadway intersection, as well as a privately-owned public space (POPS) occupying the Broadway frontage. The ground floor also includes a trio of townhomes incorporated into the five-storey podium, as well as a residential entrance, lobby, and building services. Amenity spaces are located on the second level, to include 363.7 m² of indoor area connecting with a 231.5 m² outdoor terrace. Additional indoor and outdoor spaces would be included on the 6th level.

Podium of 100 Broadway, image via submission to City of Toronto

Below ground parking are housed in a three-level garage containing 90 resident and 10 visitor parking spaces. In addition, 312 bicycle parking spaces are housed on the mezzanine level and at grade.

100 Broadway viewed from Redpath Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

