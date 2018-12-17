| by Jack Landau |

Canderel's YC Condos makes an appearance in today's Photo of the Day, with a view captured from the base of the condominium tower on Yonge Street, just north of College Station in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor steveve, this shot shows the 62-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed tower nearing completion.

YC Condos, image by Forum contributor steveve

