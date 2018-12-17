Canderel's YC Condos makes an appearance in today's Photo of the Day, with a view captured from the base of the condominium tower on Yonge Street, just north of College Station in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor steveve, this shot shows the 62-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed tower nearing completion.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, YC Condos, CanderelYC Condos, image by Forum contributor steveve

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page. 

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.