| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's South Core skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor Red Mars, this shot shows Tridel's Ten York Street condominium tower having its finishing touches installed, as cladding is added to a vertical strip of the north facade that was previously the location of a temporary construction hoist.

Tridel's Ten York Street in Toronto's South Core, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

