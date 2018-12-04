| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline, captured from the Leslie Street Spit. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this view shows the contrast of the spit's tranquil naturalized environment against the tall towers of Downtown.

Toronto skyline from the Leslie Street Spit, image by Forum contributor Razz

