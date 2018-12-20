| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the new public art installation taking shape at the base of One Bloor East at Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Designed by artist Ron Arad, the dynamic installation called "Safe Hands" features a pair of twisting metallic arms with colourful connecting joints. This shot by Forum contributor skycandy shows the installation nearly complete.

Safe Hands art installation at One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

