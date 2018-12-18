| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view over the River City 3 condominium development and Corktown Common park in Toronto's West Don Lands. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this drone-captured view faces south from above the Don River.

Facing south over RC3 and Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

