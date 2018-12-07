| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Mississauga City Centre. Captured by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this drone view shows the suburb's increasingly dense Downtown. A white crane—barely visible at the centre of the image—marks the location where the 43-storey Wesley Tower is now beginning to rise above grade.

Mississauga City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.