A few kilometres east of the high-rise projects of Downtown Toronto, a couple of mid-rise developments are reshaping Queen Street East in Leslieville. Both on the south side of Queen either side of its intersection wth Logan Avenue, the two projects will soon to bring almost 200 new homes to the area along with new retail.

Logan Residences (L) and 875 Queen East (R), image by Forum contributor skycandy

Just east of Logan, The Daniels Corporation's Logan Residences is topped out, with the six-storey Giovanni A. Tassone Architects-designed development at 899 Queen East almost fully enclosed. The building features a mix of brick and glass finishes, with a lower volume responding to the existing heritage buildings to the west. Work on the boutique building is on track to complete in mid-2019, and will bring 59 condominium units and street-fronting retail once completed.

Logan Residences, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Steps to the west across Logan, work is also moving along at Harhay Developments' 875 Queen East where forming of the 7-storey, OFFICEArchitecture-designed condominium is now wrapping up.

875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation has been underway since late September with the appearance of window wall with dark mullions around the windows. Bricklaying has begun starting from street level up, with the masonry set to blend the building in with the neighbouring buildings of the local shopping street.

875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Construction of the project is also on track to wrap up in 2019, bringing 122 new condominium units to the neighbourhood. The project also includes a relocated Red Door Family Shelter, which provides temporary housing for low-income families in a bind. The Red Door was located on this site when it was previously home to Woodgreen Church.

