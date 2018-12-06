| by Jack Landau |

A recent proposal submitted to the City of Toronto is seeking rezoning to permit a new mid-rise condominium development at 2880 Kingston Road, just east of St. Clair in Scarborough. The plan, designed by Studio JCI for Artlife Developments, calls for a building to replace a block of low-use commercial buildings including a car dealership, a work wear sore, and a Dairy Queen location. Renderings show a new DQ incorporated into the base of the redevelopment.

Site of 2880 Kingston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building would rise 9 storeys with a mechanical penthouse and amenity level above, reaching a 32.56-metre height. The building would meet Kingston Road with 526 m² in commercial units on the ground floor. Above, a total of 104 condominium units are proposed in a mix of 53 one-bedrooms, 41 two-bedrooms, and 10 three-bedrooms.

View from south side of Kingston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a selection of amenities split between the ground floor and the mechanical penthouse/amenity level. The ground floor includes 150 m² of amenity space, while the upper floor houses 340 m² of indoor amenity space connecting with a 172 m² terrace.

Aerial view of 2880 Kingston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

Below grade, the site would be served by a three-level underground garage containing 102 spaces, in addition to 8 at-grade parking spaces at the rear of the building, and 92 bicycle parking spaces. The parking component would be accessed via a proposed widening of a City-owned laneway.

2880 Kingston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

