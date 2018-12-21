| by UrbanToronto Staff |

With another busy year of city building coming to a close, we'd like to wish all of our readers a safe and happy holiday season! UrbanToronto's offices will be closed until January 2nd while our team takes some time off. In the meanwhile, you can vote on our Year-End Readers' Poll highlighting the most popular projects completed in 2018. During the break, you can still keep tabs on project updates in our Forum, as well as through our Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Happy Holidays from UrbanToronto

A big thank you to our readers once again for making 2018 such an amazing year for UrbanToronto, and we look forward to covering another year of city building in 2019!

* * *

