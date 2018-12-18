| by Jack Landau |

A growing pit marks the future site of a 9-storey SMV Architects-designed condominium development where Avenue Road climbs "the hill" in the heart of Toronto. Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies has been under construction since early 2018 following the clearing of the presentation centre used to market the project.

Excavation for The Davies, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

Excavation has progressed a fair bit for the three-level, 65-space underground garage, with the pit bottomed out at its final depth in some places. A combination of caisson wall and pile and lagging shoring systems are in use at the site, though photos of the pit reveal that groundwater remains an issue, with dewatering equipment active.

Excavation for The Davies, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

Photos also emphasize just how close The Davies' garage is to 291 Avenue Road, the mid-rise apartment building to the immediate north: the shoring wall along 291 Avenue Road's such wall is engineered to keep it steady and standing while the new building goes in next door. Once excavation wraps up and the crane is installed, forming will begin for the foundations and garage, set to reach grade in mid-2019. The garage will have 57 resident parking spaces, 8 visitor parking spaces, and 42 bicycle parking spaces. Access to Avenue Road will be at the south end of the site.

Dewatering equipment at site of The Davies, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

The new luxury boutique condo at the meeting point of the Summerhill and Rathnelly neighbourhoods will add 36 condominium units, ranging in area from 1,100 ft² to approximately 3,000 ft², all multi-bedroom layouts.

The Davies, image courtesy of Brandy Lane Homes

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

