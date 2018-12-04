| by Jack Landau |

Four months ago, shoring rigs arrived at a surface parking lot at Church and The Esplanade in Downtown Toronto to kick off construction of 75 on The Esplanade from Harhay Developments and Carttera Private Equities. It has been a busy few months since, with crews excavating a garage to serve the coming 29-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower.

Excavation at 75 on The Esplanade from mid-November, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Shoring work wrapped up in September, a pile and lagging system only having to reach down a few metres before bedrock was reached. Here, Toronto's underlying 'Dundas shale' is close to the surface as The Esplanade follows the original shoreline of Lake Ontario, site pushed much faster south through lake filling in the late 1800s and early-to-mid 1900s.

Excavation at 75 on The Esplanade, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Digging into the rock will continue into the winter as the pit grows for the future three-level garage. Once excavation bottoms out, a tower crane will be installed. Forming for the tower's foundations and parking levels, a process expected to take several months, will follow.

Aerial view of the 75 on The Esplanade site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

The project will bring 308 new condominium units to the St. Lawrence neighbourhood, filling a longstanding gap in the urban fabric. A seven-storey podium will meet Church and The Esplanade with new retail spaces, while an enhanced public realm will bring street trees and improved sidewalks to the site.

75 on The Esplanade, image courtesy of Harhay/Carttera

