It's been roughly seven weeks since we last checked in on The Daniels Corporation’s The Wyatt, a new 27-storey market condominium development in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood, being constructed as part of the third phase in the community's five-phase redevelopment. In the time since we last updated the project's status in late October, the final residential floor and mechanical penthouse have been formed for the KPMB Architects and the IBI Group-designed tower.

The latest photos at the site show the tower now standing at its final height of 89 metres above the intersection of Dundas Street East and Sumach. Since October, work has also progressed a fair bit on the complex's exteriors, its block-long 5-storey podium now enclosed in a mix of contrasting dark and light window wall treatments, while the north and west podium elevations feature townhomes clad in red brick.

Above the podium, work is underway on cladding the tower in a window wall system with white spandrel along the slab edges, and framed in white mullions, now as high as the 14th floor. The white underpainting of balconies has progressed ahead of the cladding, now up to the 23rd floor.

Once construction wraps up next year, the project will bring another 324 condominium units to the Regent Park neighbourhood, while the addition of at-grade retail spaces will help to animate this stretch of Dundas.

