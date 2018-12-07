| by Jack Landau |

TTC union warns Presto too unreliable for agency to end Metropass program next month (Toronto Star)

Sidewalk Labs’s vision and your data privacy: A guide to the saga on Toronto’s waterfront (Globe and Mail)

Three Waterfront Toronto directors involved with Google wired-community deal fired by Ontario government (National Post)

Want to leave your mark on the city? You've got the chance to name 3 new streets (CBC News)

LORINC: Throwing out the baby with the harbour water? (Spacing Toronto)

Former Toronto chief planner leading action plan for Mount Dennis (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Retail Opens at MiamiCentral as Development Continues to Rise (Miami)

Excavation Work Set to Begin at 11th + 11th (Calgary)

121 West Continues to Climb (Edmonton)

The Charleson Wraps as Tenants Take Possession (Vancouver)