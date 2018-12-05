| by Jack Landau |

Toronto Mayor Tory strikes conciliatory note as new 25-ward council is sworn in; There are no more scheduled closures for Line 1 of the subway for the rest of the year; ‘Planning responsibly’ amid growth is Mississauga council’s big challenge, mayor says; and more news:

There are no more scheduled closures for Line 1 of the subway for the rest of the year (Toronto Star)

GTA home prices continue to rise as new listings drop (Toronto Star)

Toronto Mayor Tory strikes conciliatory note as new 25-ward council is sworn in (Globe and Mail)

‘Planning responsibly’ amid growth is Mississauga council’s big challenge, mayor says (Toronto Star)

REID: Why ranked ballots are good for the city but not the country (Spacing Toronto)

New Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and councillors sworn in (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Vista Tower Continues to Rise (Chicago)

One Tower on the Rise in Downtown Calgary (Calgary)

Encore Tower on the Rise (Edmonton)

RiverSky Nearing Completion in New Westminster (Vancouver)