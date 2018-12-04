| by Jack Landau |

On housing, Toronto is slow to grasp the difference between controlling change and stifling it; Metrolinx proposes GO Transit station near Woodbine Racetrack; Smaller Toronto council meets for first time on Tuesday; and more news:

Christopher Hume: On housing, Toronto is slow to grasp the difference between controlling change and stifling it (Toronto Star)

‘Hyper-concentration’ of jobs occurring in Toronto’s downtown, report says (Globe and Mail)

Metrolinx proposes GO Transit station near Woodbine Racetrack (Toronto Star)

Community asked to share ideas for Scarlett Road redesign art project (Toronto.com)

TTC's automatic train control system operating on Line 1 north of Dupont Station (Transit Toronto)

Smaller Toronto council meets for first time on Tuesday (CityNews)

