| by Jack Landau |

Opening relief line before Yonge subway extension ‘makes sense,’ Ontario transportation minister says; Ontario makes formal request for TTC data to determine asset’s worth; Waking up to noise pollution’s threats, Canada’s cities and transit agencies look for a better way; and more news:

Opening relief line before Yonge subway extension ‘makes sense,’ Ontario transportation minister says (Toronto Star)

Ontario makes formal request for TTC data to determine asset’s worth (Globe and Mail)

Mayor John Tory says Toronto should agree to share info with the province on uploading the TTC subway (Toronto Star)

Bad vibrations: Waking up to noise pollution’s threats, Canada’s cities and transit agencies look for a better way (Globe and Mail)

Here’s what TTC Metropasses looked like over the last four decades (Toronto Life)

504 King vs 501 Queen Speed Comparisons (Updated) (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Smart Brickell Tower 2 Launches in Miami (Miami)

Geological Glass Debuts at Residence Inn by Marriott (Calgary)

Hoist-Free JW Marriott Shines in Recent Photos (Edmonton)

Progress Continues at the Freemasons-Inspired The Beverley (Vancouver)