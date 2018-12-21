| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier speeding up TTC streetcar production, but has mountain to climb to meet 2019 commitments; Uber's self-driving cars are returning to the road in Toronto — but just to collect data in manual mode; Toronto-based charity WE planning major downtown expansion; and more news:

Bombardier speeding up TTC streetcar production, but has mountain to climb to meet 2019 commitments (Toronto Star)

Uber's self-driving cars are returning to the road in Toronto — but just to collect data in manual mode (CBC News)

REID: Pedestrian buttons 2 – the rise of the audible signal (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto-based charity WE planning major downtown expansion with entrepreneurship centre (Toronto Star)

Wasted Space: Why has 11 Brock Ave. stood empty for three years? (Toronto.com)

Ford's approval rating down 5% since his election (CityNews)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

After Gaining Landmark Status, Snøhetta Unveils New Design for 550 Madison Renovation (New York)

Construction Begins on Eisenberg Development (Calgary)

Three-Tower Redevelopment Proposed South of Old Strathcona (Edmonton)

Demolition Commences at 1500 Robson Street (Vancouver)