Bombardier speeding up TTC streetcar production, but has mountain to climb to meet 2019 commitments (Toronto Star)
Uber's self-driving cars are returning to the road in Toronto — but just to collect data in manual mode (CBC News)
REID: Pedestrian buttons 2 – the rise of the audible signal (Spacing Toronto)
Toronto-based charity WE planning major downtown expansion with entrepreneurship centre (Toronto Star)
Wasted Space: Why has 11 Brock Ave. stood empty for three years? (Toronto.com)
Ford's approval rating down 5% since his election (CityNews)
After Gaining Landmark Status, Snøhetta Unveils New Design for 550 Madison Renovation (New York)
Construction Begins on Eisenberg Development (Calgary)
Three-Tower Redevelopment Proposed South of Old Strathcona (Edmonton)
Demolition Commences at 1500 Robson Street (Vancouver)