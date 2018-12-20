| by Jack Landau |

Activist fought to protect the vulnerable; Subway upload: negotiating when you have no cards in your hand; Scarborough commuter lots target of Toronto mayor's housing initiative; and more news:

Activist fought to protect the vulnerable (Globe and Mail)

‘Odd potholes’ next to crosswalk are real foot-grabbers (Toronto Star)

Subway upload: negotiating when you have no cards in your hand (Spacing Toronto)

King Street Update: November 2018 (Part I) (Steve Munro)

Yonge North subway extension: Surveying, lane closures, starting December 19 (Transit Toronto)

Scarborough commuter lots target of Toronto mayor's housing initiative (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Celebrity Chef to Open Restaurant at Dubai's Massive Royal Atlantis (Dubai)

Arlington Proposes New Development for Uptown 17th (Calgary)

Big Changes at Five Corners (Edmonton)

Demolition Continues at the Post on Georgia (Vancouver)