| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson moving forward with law school despite Ontario government funding rejection; Mayor Tory disappointed at need for Toronto Community Housing agency probe; A modest proposal for reforming Toronto’s Land Transfer Tax; and more news:

Ryerson moving forward with law school despite Ontario government funding rejection (Toronto Star)

Mayor Tory disappointed at need for Toronto Community Housing agency probe (Globe and Mail)

Toronto Community Housing Corp. in a state of ‘crisis,’ says board member (Toronto Star)

A modest proposal for reforming Toronto’s Land Transfer Tax (Spacing Toronto)

Amazon to expand Toronto work force by 600 (Globe and Mail)

Buyers blame developer, town in Georgetown condo cancellation (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

OMA-Designed nhow Amsterdam RAI Hotel Nears Structural Completion (Amsterdam)

Excavation begins on Irvine (Calgary)

Manchester Square Inches Forward (Edmonton)

Kits Walk to Bring More Rental Options to Kitsilano (Vancouver)