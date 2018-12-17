| by Jack Landau |

Two stations on new York subway extension among the least used on the TTC network; Prospective tenants using social media photos to help with ‘nightmarish’ Toronto housing search; GTA mayors respond to proposed legislation that could open up Greenbelt to development; and more news:

Two stations on new York subway extension among the least used on the TTC network (Toronto Star)

Guest Op-ed: Building a Waterfront City in Toronto (Spacing Toronto)

Prospective tenants using social media photos to help with ‘nightmarish’ Toronto housing search (Toronto Star)

City staff will lay groundwork for external review on bridge collapse (Toronto.com)

McGibbon project officially cancelled due to ‘circumstances beyond our control,’ developer says (Toronto Star)

GTA mayors respond to proposed legislation that could open up Greenbelt to development (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Podium Cladding Underway at Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum (Miami)

Verve Reaches Completion in East Village (Calgary)

Cladding Imminent as Encore Tower Continues to Rise (Edmonton)

Demolition Continues at Future Site of The Stack (Vancouver)