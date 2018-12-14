| by Jack Landau |

Housing advocates form new coalition, demand city declare state of emergency over homelessness; Council agrees to talks with province about TTC subway upload; Sculpture of Greek god at Exhibition Place goes on an odyssey; and more news:

Housing advocates form new coalition, demand city declare state of emergency over homelessness (Toronto Star)

Auditor’s report reveals Ontario’s rising elevator woes (Globe and Mail)

Council agrees to talks with province about TTC subway upload (Toronto Star)

From ‘drab to fab’: Egale Centre aims to make new LGBTQ housing facility a showcase (Globe and Mail)

Sculpture of Greek god at Exhibition Place goes on an odyssey (Toronto Star)

On 100th anniversary, Torontonians salute ‘vision’ of Bloor St. viaduct’s builders (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

PLATFORM Officially Breaks Ground (Calgary)

Progress Continues at HSBC Bank Place Revitalization Site (Edmonton)

Imperial Metrotown Nearing Completion in Burnaby (Vancouver)